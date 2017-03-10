VooDoo Doughnut Is Now Open In Los Angeles

by Tamara Hill
Known for their unusual doughnuts, eclectic decor, and iconic pink boxes – VooDoo Doughnut has made its way to Los Angeles.
The Portland-based donut and coffee shop had a soft opening today (March 9) at Universal CityWalk. Aside from crazy doughnuts, they’re also serving up Stumptown coffee.
Anxious to give it a try? Make sure to check the hours before heading to City Walk since their soft opening hours vary.
And remember to treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself and enjoy those donuts!