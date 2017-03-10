Lisa Loves Showbiz: Police Report Richard Simmons Is “Perfectly Fine”

We told you a couple days ago that we were worried about fitness guru, Richard Simmons, whose been missing from the public eye for over three years.

He has been the subject of speculation as to his whereabouts and mysterious disappearance. In fact, there’s a whole podcast, Missing Richard Simmons, inquiring his whereabouts.

I said it earlier this week, where are the cops? Why haven’t they done a welfare check? Turns out, they did.

According to Detective Kevin Becker, “Simmons is fine. Nobody is holding him hostage. He is doing exactly what he wants to do. If he wants to go out in public or see anybody he will do that.”

Becker told People Magazine that he personally saw Simmons and he is “perfectly fine.” He says that Simmons is very happy and added, “I don’t know what he’s going to do, but right now he is doing what he wants, it’s his business.”

Becker went on to say that Simmons was very welcoming when the LAPD stopped by and was “very nice, very cordial.”

Case closed! Or is it?