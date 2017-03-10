Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Wham!

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Megyn Kelly Wants To Be The Next Oprah

March 10, 2017
Megyn Kelly

Move over Oprah, here comes Megyn Kelly.

Kelly wants to help people the way Oprah did. She says she’s tired of hard news and wants to go softer on her new NBC show.

Page Six is reporting that Kelly signed a deal between 12 and 15 million, and will debut her in September, at either 9:00 AM or 10:00 AM, in front of a live studio audience.

“She will focus on issue and bringing in real people as well as celebrities.”

They say she has a sense of humor and she wants to use it.

Kelly told Variety a few years ago,

Barbara Walters has retired, Diane Sawyer left her anchor role, Oprah has moved to OWN Network and is doing a different thing now, so why not me?

Well, NBC said “why not?”

In addition to her daily show, Kelly will have a Sunday night show on NBC to do those kind of interviews and big stories.

