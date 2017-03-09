U2 Announces ‘The Joshua Tree’ 30th Anniversary Edition

By Amanda Wicks

To celebrate the release of their 1987 album The Joshua Tree, U2 will be releasing an anniversary edition packed to the brim with extras.

Besides including the original album, the 30th anniversary edition will also feature a live recording of the band’s Madison Square Garden concert in 1987, B-sides from the recording sessions, remixes (from Daniel Lanois, St Francis Hotel, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite and Flood) and an 84-page hardback book featuring never before seen photography shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986.

Fans will have several different formats to choose from, including deluxe and super deluxe options on CD and vinyl. For more information, visit U2’s website.

The 30th anniversary edition will be available June 2nd. In addition to sharing some of the behind-the-scenes features surrounding their album, U2 will also be hitting the road for their Joshua Tree Tour. That stint kicks off May 12th in Vancouver, BC.