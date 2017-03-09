Puff Daddy Honoring 20th Anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death

By Robyn Collins

It’s been 20 years since Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher George Latore Wallace) was killed when a man driving a dark Chevrolet Impala SS pulled up alongside Biggie’s SUV, rolled down the window and fired a 9mm pistol at the rapper. Four bullets hit him and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but doctors were unable to save him.

Notorious B.I.G.’s good friend Puff Daddy, who signed the rapper to his label Bad Boy, posted on social media about the loss and invited fans to participate in a new project to honor Biggie.

“Twenty years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. We’re celebrating his life through his music and through his legacy today,” Diddy says in a video posted on Instagram.

The rapper is asking friends, fans and family to contribute clips of themselves singing their favorite Biggie verse, and post it on social media with the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG.

The rap mogul says, “I’m going to chop it up, edit it up, and everything and we’re going to put out something special with all the fans and friends involved in Notorious B.I.G.’s life.”