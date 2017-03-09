Lisa Loves Showbiz: Joe Manganiello Gives Sofia Vergara Heartfelt Anniversary Gift

Sofia Vergara may have the best husband in the world. Not only is Joe Manganiello gorgeous, but romantic and sentimental.

He just gave Sofia the most romantic first anniversary gift ever, a 40 page book,a giant love letter to his wife.

Since the first wedding anniversary’s traditional gift is paper, Joe went all out and wrote a story about how they met, as well as their courting.

Joe tells Cosmopolitan UK, “He loves his wife.” When he found out that Sofia was single, he says he jumped at the chance to date her. He even called, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, her costar on Modern Family, to get her phone number.

He then flew across the country to New Orleans to take her on a date. Six months later they were engaged.

Joe says Christmas Day changed his life, she said yes!

Joe also confessed to Cosmo that maybe they are so happy because he took the advice of a good friend,

“When it comes to an argument would you rather be right or happy, I go for happy every time.”