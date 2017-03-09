Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Dating

New couple alert, J-ROD!

Jennifer Lopez and former Yankee, Alex Rodriguez, are dating.

It’s new, but people close to Lopez say “she’s excited.”

Both The New York Post and The Daily News are reporting that for the past four months, the two have secretly been dating.

A source told The Post,

“They have been seeing each other for a few months and were together as recently as this weekend in LA. They are really into each other, because they have so much in common, from their Latin roots to their love of New York and their kids.”

A-Rod had been dating Silicon Valley CEO, Ann Wojcicki, former wife of the founder of Google.

That didn’t work out, but maybe Jenny From The Block will.

A-Rod is used to dating big stars. He’s been previously linked to Madonna, Kate Hudson, and Cameron Diaz.

According to The Post, JLO’s most excited that he has kids. Her twins Max and Emme are 9, and his two daughters, Natasha 12 and Ella 8, are said to get along well.