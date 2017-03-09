Lisa Loves Showbiz: Fake Ryan Gosling Accepts Award At German Awards Show

This hardly ever happens but it did this time.

A German prank duo, Joko and Klaas, posed as a fake PR agency promising Ryan Gosling would attend a German award show if he was to win the award.

So, of course, they made sure he would win.

Pretending to be Gosling, this guy showed up looking like a larger version of Gosling to accept the award.

You’ve got to see this:

Between the way he looked and his German accent, the stars in the audience were a little dumbfounded.

Nicole Kidman’s reaction is absolutely priceless, as was Colin Farrell’s and Jane Fonda’s.

At first everyone thought it was a gimmick put on by the award show, but it wasn’t. It was a perfectly pulled off prank by Joko And Klaas .

The comedy duo says they pulled the prank because it was a way of claiming a Golden Camera Award for their show. They say since they weren’t nominated for anything, it was the only way to steal a trophy.

Klaas says it took months and an entire team to pull off the prank but it was worth it.

By the way the, Ryan look-alike is actually a Munich based cook named Ludwig Lehner.