Val Kilmer Gets Into Altercation With Paparazzi

By Madeline Spear

Our friend, Val Kilmer, was arriving at LAX when a paparazzi got in his face.

Kilmer moved the camera out of his way and the paparazzi proceeded to yell “You’re lucky dude. Next time I’ll put your sorry a** in jail” through the busy airport.

We reached out to Kilmer asking what happened and he responded via Twitter saying,

I'll tell you- a guy stuck his video in my face and I moved it to be safe & walk in a straight line then he grabbed my arm- u can see it. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 8, 2017

You can see in the video that Kilmer remained calm, told the paparazzi not to touch him, and proceeded through the airport.

Check out the video and see for yourself:

The paparazzi are notorious for trying to provoke celebrities in order to get a reaction that will sell.

Just a few days ago, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction was arrested at LAX after getting in an altercation with the paparazzi after they allegedly harassed his girlfriend.

This has sparked a battle between whether or not the celebrities have the right to physically defend themselves.

When it comes to what happened with Val Kilmer, it is clear that this paparazzi was deliberately in his way and grabbed Kilmer by the arm after he moved his camera.

