Lisa Loves Showbiz: Scarlett Johansson Files For Divorce

March 8, 2017 11:15 AM By Lisa Stanley
Scarlett Johansson is making it official. She just filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac after only two years of marriage.

The divorce news comes on the heels of the two being seen out in public, even posing for pictures on numerous occasions, seemingly on good terms.

Some people even thought that the two, who previously had separated over summer, were working it out.

Now, it seems as though Johansson at least is ready to make their breakup official.

The couple share a three year old daughter, Dorothy Rose. According to Romain’s attorney, his client would like to move to France with his daughter, saying “Ms Johansson does a lot of traveling. It will be an interesting process.”

I smell a custody battle.

This marks the second divorce for Johansson as she was previously married to Ryan Reynolds. They also split after two years of marriage, and divorced in 2010.

