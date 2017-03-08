Lisa Loves Showbiz: Louis Tomlinson Arrested For Attacking Paparazzi

For the past few days, the paparazzi have really been taunting celebrities, clearly looking for a big day.

First it was Louis Tomlinson from One Direction.

He reportedly attacked a photographer, Friday night at LAX, after claims that the paparazzi was harassing his girlfriend:

Louis did get arrested and that incident could cost him.

The city attorney could file two separate misdemeanor batteries, each of which carries a maximum six month sentence.

One paparazzi, Karl Larsen, actually admitted and gloated a few years back that he purposely berates the stars to go nuclear.

Now our buddy Val Kilmer is getting harassed by them.

He was getting out of his car at the airport yesterday when this happened:

Val was visibly angry and took a swipe at the camera.

This morning Val tweeted us saying ,

“A guy stuck his video in my face and I moved it to be safe and walk in a straight line then he grabbed my arm u can see it.”