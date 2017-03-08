Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Call Off Divorce

Best news ever.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have called off their divorce, for now.

People Magazine is reporting that they have decided to keep working on their marriage.

Apparently, Jen has called off the divorce.

According to a source close to Garner, “She really wants to work things out with Ben” and “they are giving things another try, they want to keep the family together.”

The source added, “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not officially back together yet, but there seems to be hope.”

Neither Jen nor Ben wants a divorce, and that is good news.

One problem solved, now on to the late night war.

Jimmy Fallon is feeling the pressure, as Stephen Colbert trumps him in ratings for a fifth straight week. Good thing for Colbert, who was facing rumors as recently as December that he could be replaced by James Corden.

Fallon is feeling the heat according to Page Six in the New York Post despite the fact that he still leads in the 18-49 viewership, but not by much.

Sources say he’s freaking out and many attribute Fallon’s drop in ratings to his awkwardness when dealing with politics.

Fallon says it’s just not his thing and he doesn’t think it’s what the people want.

The Post says he now is forced to zhoozh it up.

Some say he is not as universally adored as thought, and some people find his laugh fake.

He has added a new segment called This Week In Words. Maybe he should try some stuff like he did on SNL’s Weekend Update, that was funny stuff. Or, maybe he could listen to the answers after he asks a question.

An NBC rep said, “From Jimmy’s first week on the air the entire team has done a remarkable job keeping The Tonight Show fresh and entertaining”.