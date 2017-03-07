Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘The Bachelor’ Is Down To The Final Two Girls

Last night, The Bachelor over nights continued in Finland.

After spending the night in the fantasy suite with Nick, Raven woke up feeling satisfied with their relationship.

She was the first of three overnights.

Next up was Rachel, and yes, after a day of playing in the snow she also accepts Nick’s invite to the fantasy suite.

A little strange since we know she’s not the one.

Now it’s Rachel’s turn to wake up with Nick.

Last but not least, it’s Vanessa’s turn, and she finally lets loose and tells Nick she loves him.

That being said, does she accept his invite to the fantasy suite? YES! Of course, she did. She’s in love, but also a realist.

Then, it was off to the last rose ceremony before the finale. No surprises, Raven gets a rose and so does Vanessa, and Rachel goes on to be The Bachelorette.

A little anti climatic ending despite the tears.

Now the big question is who will it be? Raven or Vanessa? Next week is the final rose. Nick is terrified and torn between two lovers but will he propose?

Stay tuned…