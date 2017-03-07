Lisa Loves Showbiz: Richard Simmons Has Been Missing For Three Years

Where in the world is Richard Simmons? That is the question Dan Taberski, a former Daily Show producer, wants to know.

To find out the answer, he created a podcast, Missing Richard Simmons, which has now become the darling of the moment being called gripping, icky, and brilliant.

It is now the most downloaded podcast in the country.

Just in case you haven’t heard, Richard Simmons an American icon of fitness, and has been MIA for three years without a word of explanation, which is why Dan decided to do the podcast.

In the podcast, Mauro Oliveria, Richard’s former masseuse and longtime friend, alleges that Simmons is being held hostage by his housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, and has not been seen in nearly 1,100 days.

Simmons’ rep, Tom Estey, vehemently denies Olivera’s claims, and tells People Magazine exclusively that the claims in the podcast are a complete load of crap.

Esty says Simmons has merely decided to step back from the spotlight and live a more private life. Several people think that’s a lie and are tryieng to get to the bottom of it.

Taberski talked to most of them, all of whom say they can’t get past the housekeeper to see Simmons.

Estey says, “Teresa would never do that she has been working with Richard for twenty seven years. She is the housekeeper, caretaker, she is extraordinary, amazing and takes impeccable care of Richard, so this is a complete load of crap.”