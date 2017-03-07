LA County Voters Will Head To The Polls Today

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday.

Residents will be weighing in on the following measures:

— Measure H: a quarter-cent county sales tax increase to fund the fight against homelessness

— Measure S: a much-debated initiative aimed at limiting development for all General Plan amendments, or special permission to developers known as “spot zoning,” for two years.

— Measure M: allows the city to repeal a current ban on medical marijuana dispensaries under the previously approved Proposition D and replace it with a new set of rules for different types of marijuana businesses

— Measure N: calls for giving permitting priority to 135 businesses that have been allowed to operate under the Proposition D ban, and includes taxation and permitting provisions

