Lisa Loves Showbiz: Prince Michael Jackson Opens Up About His Father’s Legacy

March 6, 2017 9:44 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Rumor has it that Adele is married, and it’s not a rumor anymore.

Adele spilled the beans to her Brisbane concert goers over the weekend, that she had in fact married her long time beau and baby daddy, Simon Konecki.

Right before performing Someone Like You, she had this to say:

Also speaking out this morning, Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, made an appearance on Good Morning America, remembering his dad with Robin Roberts.

Usually not a public person, Prince had this to say:

Instead of following in his dad’s footsteps, he’s developing his talents behind the scenes, founding his own company called King’s Son productions.

Since he’s now producing and directing music videos, Robin asked what was his favorite music video that Michael did. She asked when he and his siblings realized their dad was the King of Pop. Lastly, as he sat there bearded, Robin asked would Michael approve of your work.

Basically, Prince said it took a while for him and his siblings to fully realize their father’s fame.

