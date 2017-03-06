Lisa Loves Showbiz: Arnold Schwarzenegger Won’t Be Returning To The Apprentice

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Karma Chameleon" by Culture Club

March 6, 2017 9:14 AM By Lisa Stanley
Late Friday, Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he will not be returning as the host of The Celebrity Apprentice and he’s blaming President Trump.

In a statement, Schwarzenegger said,

I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department was a straight 10 and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have the baggage.”

The baggage, he said, referred to the show’s association with Trump, saying that as long as he’s involved people don’t want to participate as a spectator or sponsor.

According to Arnie, too many people started boycotting the show and it showed in the show’s ratings.

The February 13th finale only attracted 3.45 million viewers, a steep drop from the 6.1 million who turned in for Trump’s last season finale in 2015.

