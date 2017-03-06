Lisa Loves Showbiz: Arnold Schwarzenegger Won’t Be Returning To The Apprentice

Late Friday, Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he will not be returning as the host of The Celebrity Apprentice and he’s blaming President Trump.

In a statement, Schwarzenegger said,

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department was a straight 10 and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have the baggage.”

The baggage, he said, referred to the show’s association with Trump, saying that as long as he’s involved people don’t want to participate as a spectator or sponsor.

According to Arnie, too many people started boycotting the show and it showed in the show’s ratings.

The February 13th finale only attracted 3.45 million viewers, a steep drop from the 6.1 million who turned in for Trump’s last season finale in 2015.