Lisa Loves Showbiz: Paris Jackson Signs Modeling Contract With IMG Models

Ellen DeGeneres is a fan favorite and so are the games she plays on her daytime talk show.

They’re so popular that NBC has given a six episode order to Ellen’s Game of Games, a new game show hosted and executively produced by Ellen herself.

The hour-long prime-time show will feature supersized versions of the most popular games from The Ellen Show using contestants from the audience much like The Price is Right.

And the price was right for Paris Jackson.

The 18 -year-old just signed a lucrative deal with one of the top model agencies, IMG Models.

That makes her officially a high-fashion model, joining the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber and Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, all who are with IMG.