Lisa Loves Showbiz: Katy Perry Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Orlando Bloom

March 3, 2017 11:09 AM By Lisa Stanley
Another Hollywood split!

It’s over for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Apparently the bloom is off the rose, or the Perry as it would be.

Perry wants you to know that it was never meant to be serious and she is urging fans not to pit the two against each other.

Since the announcement of their breakup, fans of Perry’s have been attacking Bloom, and vice versa.

Last night, Perry took to twitter and posted this,

How about a new way of thinking for 2017!? U can still b friends and love ur former partners. No One’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all.”

The two called it quits after almost a year of dating and said they are taking “respectful, loving space at this time.”

They were last seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Sunday night.

According to onlookers, they didn’t interact much aside from posing for pictures.

People Magazine is saying that the reason for the break-up is simply that Bloom didn’t want things to get more serious.

According to his pals, he’s not ready to be tied down.

