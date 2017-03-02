Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "It’s The End of The World As We Know It" by R.E.M

Watch Depeche Mode Perform ‘Where’s the Revolution’ On The Tonight Show

March 2, 2017 11:33 AM

By Hayden Wright

2017 is looking like a huge year for Depeche Mode and their legion of loyal fans. Their new album Spirit drops this month and the icons will commence a world tour in May.

To promote their latest reinvention, Depeche Mode appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “Where’s the Revolution.”

American audiences can gear up for the North American leg of the Spirit tour, slated to begin August 23 in Salt Lake City.

“Where’s the Revolution” is a moody electro-rock track that stays true to Mode’s New Wave roots and features a poignant message about our political climate.

Watch their Tonight Show performance here:

