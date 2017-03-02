Lisa Loves Showbiz: Presenters Face Repercussions After Historic Oscars Mix-Up

Well, we now know the repercussions from that mess-up at the end of the Oscars.

It was the biggest blunder in the 89 year history, and now The Academy is taking steps to see to it that it never happens again.

Last night, they announced that the accountants responsible for the mistake, Brian Cullinan and his partner, Martha Ruiz, will never be at The Academy Awards again!

A spokesperson for The Academy says they are also reevaluating their relationship with the firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers (which by the way has been working the Oscars for more than eight decades, 82 out of the 89 Oscars).

As for their jobs, both Cullinan and Ruiz will not face further action from the firm, as they are both managing partners.

But the bone-head bean counters have other problems.

They are both receiving online death threats which have forced them to hire bodyguards to protect them and their families.

And yesterday it was everywhere, Oprah for President!

We got our hopes up after hearing Oprah saying to Bloomberg TV that she would now consider running for President.

Well miss a day miss a lot!

Today, Gail King, Oprah’s BFF who knows all things Oprah, had this to say: