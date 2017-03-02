Lisa Loves Showbiz: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Are Texting

Here’s the story you’ve been waiting for- Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are talking again, well at least texting.

According to Page Six in the New York Post, Brad and Jen are friends again.

They say they have confirmation that the former couple recently connected again, when Brad sent Jen a “happy birthday” text.

The Friends star turned 48 on February 11th.

A source close to Brad tells Page Six,

“They have been texting and have been in touch. Some friendly back and forth”, nothing more than that says the source.

Us Weekly also reports the same thing, only their say that Brad has been confiding in Jennifer amid his bitter divorce with Angelina Jolie.

That being said, another Hollywood source tells The Post,

“It isn’t romantic at all, they are friends again and it’s nothing more than they are back in touch with each other.”

Jennifer is very happily married to Justin Theroux.