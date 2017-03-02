Gabriel Iglesias Cancels Tour For Health and Emotional Issues

By Madeline Spear
Our dear friend, Gabriel Iglesias, has announced that he will be canceling the remainder of his current tour to focus on getting better.
He first took to Instagram sharing that something wasn’t quite right-
He later posted that he would be canceling the remainder of his tour-
To my fans: I can not apologize enough for the sudden cancellation of recent shows. I'm dealing with some serious health and emotional issues that needed attention asap. Attempting to work through my problems was not going over and I had to stop everything b4 things got worse. Failing to make better choices and never taking a break in 20 years of intense touring has finally caught up to me. I need to get better b4 I can return to making people laugh and smile. I applaud my management for doing their best to protect me but my fans need to know the truth. Fluffy is fine but Gabriel needs help. #gabrieliglesias #FluffyGuy
It’s not clear what Iglesias is dealing with exactly, but as a good friend of K-EARTH 101 Morning Show, we wish him all the best.