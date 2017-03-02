Gabriel Iglesias Cancels Tour For Health and Emotional Issues

March 2, 2017 8:06 AM
By Madeline Spear

Our dear friend, Gabriel Iglesias, has announced that he will be canceling the remainder of his current tour to focus on getting better.

He first took to Instagram sharing that something wasn’t quite right-

 

He later posted that he would be canceling the remainder of his tour-

It’s not clear what Iglesias is dealing with exactly, but as a good friend of K-EARTH 101 Morning Show, we wish him all the best.

