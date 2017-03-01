Lisa Loves Showbiz: Lady Gaga Will Replace Beyonce At Coachella 2017

Good news for Coachella goers! Yesterday, it was announced that Lady Gaga will replace Beyonce, stepping in for the pregnant Bey.

She made it official last night by tweeting out “Let’s party in the desert.”

She will headline both weekends of Coachella, April 15th and the 22nd.

Beyonce, however, will headline next year.

The organizers of the music festival said it was important that a female performer replace Beyonce. This makes Gaga the first woman to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

Gaga will be joined by fellow headliners, Radiohead, Future, Lorde, Justice and Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking of women headlining, could Oprah Winfrey be headlining the United States of America?

Back in January during an appearance on The Late Show, Winfrey told Stephen Colbert that she would never run for president.

Well miss a few months, miss a lot.

Winfrey was on with David Rubenstein, from Bloomberg TV, and he asked her the same question Colbert did, only this time, Oprah had a very different answer-

She hinted that President Trump has made her rethink the whole idea. You know what they say, “never say never”.

You get an oval office, you get an oval office!