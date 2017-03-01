Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces New Celebrity Dancers

Dancing With The Stars is back with Season 24, airing March 20th.



We have a bachelor, a gymnast, a figure skater, a football player, a bull rider, and in a first, a former Major League Baseball Player, and more.

This morning, the new cast was revealed on Good Morning America, and turns out that when you’re done handing out roses you hit the dance floor.

The Bachelor, Nick Vaill, is strapping on the dance shoes!

Bachelor Nation, are you ready to see @viallnicholas28 embark on a new journey with @PetaMurgatroyd to win the Mirrorball Trophy?

🌹#DWTS pic.twitter.com/H9wN1L72ep — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 1, 2017

Joining him is; gymnast Simone Biles, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, New York Giants running back ex running back Rashad Jennings, along with bull rider Bonner Bolton.

Newly retired catcher, David Ross, of the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship Team, will also be sashaying around the ballroom.

Can you say Cuchi Cuchi Cuchi, because also joining the cast is Spanish entertainer, Charo.

Whatever you do, don’t pity this fool! Mr. T, along with his gold chains, the former A Team star will also dance.

Completing the new cast is comedian Chris Kattan, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, former Beyonce back-up dancer and Glee star, Heather Morris, and Fifth Harmony’s, Normani Kordel.

Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars premieres March 20th.