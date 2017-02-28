Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "My Life" by Billy Joel

Watch Ed Sheeran & Roots Perform ‘Shape of You’ with Toy Instruments

February 28, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots

By Annie Reuter

Ed Sheeran has reinterpreted “Shape of You,”  yet again—this time with classroom instruments. The pop star performed the song on The Tonight Show on Monday (Feb. 27) and Jimmy Fallon and The Roots were happy to help him present his unique take on the single from his upcoming album Divide.

While Sheeran still sang lead, he also assisted on percussion with a banana shaker in hand while Fallon jammed on a Casio keyboard. The members of the Roots sang backing vocals and also played xylophone, kazoo, tambourine, ukulele and various other children’s instruments.

Divide will be released on March 3.

Watch the performance below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live