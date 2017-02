By Madeline Spear

This morning, Chrissy Metz, star of NBC’s This Is Us, called in to talk with Gary and Lisa.

They discussed Metz’s rise to fame and her journey from pre-school teacher to starring in a breakout hit show.

Metz talked about her long journey of weight problems and how weight-loss has become a large part of her character, Kate’s, story.

This Is Us

