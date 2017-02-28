Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor Is Down To Final Three Girls

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor was only one hour, verses the normal two hours of fun, but we still got drama starting with why Andy Dorfman (Nick’s ex) was there.

Last week, they left us with a cliff hanger of Andy knocking on Nick’s hotel room door.

Turns out she wasn’t there to win him back, she was there to help him and give him some dating advise before fantasy suite time.

After their chat, it was rose ceremony time, and believe it or not it, was Corrine who was sent home.

She was sad and broke down in the limo on the way out-

Then there was three. Raven, Rachael, and Vanessa are off to Finland for the Fantasy Suite over-night dates.

Nick is worried about not finding love there .

No need to worry, Nick. It seems Raven, who has never told a guy she loves them, is about to tell you how in love she is-

That was it- the only date for the hour, because next week it’s a three hour Bachelor event.

Two more Fantasy Suite overnights and then, the women tell all.

All your favorite women from the season, including crazy Corrine, are back to dish about the season.