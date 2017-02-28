Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About What Really Happened At The Oscars

Oscar host, Jimmy Kimmel, is opening up about the biggest mistake in Oscar history. The wrong movie named Best Picture at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Now we know who was at the center of that mistake, Brian Cullinan, and his partner, Martha Ruiz.

It was actually Cullinan who handed Warren Beatty that wrong envelope. Price Waterhouse Cooper tweeted-

Cullinan is actually a managing partner and lead partner for Oscar balloting, and has held that position for 19 years.

Apparently, each of them have their own set of identical envelopes, they had memorized the winners and were supposed to be on opposite sides of the stage, but from photos, you can see that they were on the same side.

Speaking of photos, Cullinan apparently had been tweeting from backstage, and at the time of the blunder was allegedly texting a photo of Emma Stone (which has since been deleted).

Kimmel gave us a play by play of what happened last night on his TV show-

But for Price Waterhouse Coopers, this is no laughing matter. The company issued a statement overnight saying,

“Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner. For the past 83 years the Academy has entrusted PWC with the integrity of the Awards process during the ceremony. And last night we failed the Academy.”

PWC declined to comment on whether Cullinan or Ruiz would face any disciplinary action, or whether the firms contract with the Academy will be effected.

A little fact: Before 1939, there were no envelopes at the Oscars, but because the Times jumped the gun by prematurely publishing the 1939 winners led by Gone with the Wind, the sealed envelopes began.