Amazon Web Services Disrupted, Outages Reported Across Multiple Sites

UPDATE 12:26 p.m.: The dashboard for Amazon Web Services has been repaired and updated to reflect error events involving Amazon’s Simple Storage Service (S3). The following statement was posted with the update: “We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue.”

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Multiple websites that rely on Amazon Web Services were disrupted or down Tuesday due to an unknown issue.

Used by digital media giants such as Netflix and Reddit, AWS serves as the cloud services arm of Amazon and can cause major issues whenever its Simple Storage Service goes down. Expedia, Slack, Trello, Quora, Business Insider, and Giphy were among those affected by the outage, according to reports.

The outage apparently started sometime before 10 a.m. PT and was reportedly centered on AWS’ East Coast servers.

S3 is experiencing high error rates. We are working hard on recovering. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

In a statement posted to its AWS page, Amazon acknowledged “increased error rates” and “availability issue” but did not elaborate on the details.

