Lisa Loves Showbiz: 2017 Oscars Make History With Best Picture Blunder

I have to say, I have covered a lot of Oscars shows on the red carpet (and from my couch), and I have never seen one like this.

Although it has happened before in 1964, when Sammy Davis Jr. presented the award for Best Music Score and was also handed the wrong envelope, but last night it was Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway who delivered the biggest blunder in Oscar history.

Steve Harvey, you are off the hook!

Beatty and Dunaway were announcing the winner of Best Picture, only it was the wrong winner. As Jordan Horowitz, the producer of LA LA Land, was up with the cast accepting the award, chaos erupted.

Oscars producers and Jimmy Kimmel swarmed the stage to fix the mistake.

Oopsy! The actual winner was Moonlight.

So how did this happen? Here’s what Beatty and Kimmel to explain-

LA LA Land did win a bunch of awards. Six in total, including one for Emma Stone for Best Actress and one for Damion Chazelle for Directing.

Mahershala Ali took home Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, while Viola Davis took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.

As expected, Casey Affleck took home gold for Best Actor for Manchester By The Sea (play clip).

But it was the epic fail at the end of the show that has everyone talking.

This morning, Price Waterhouse Cooper put out a statement saying in part,“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, LA LA Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement.

Apparently, the presenters were mistakenly given the wrong category envelope. They also said they print two announcements per category for security reason.

It wasn’t the only blunder in the show. During the Memorium, they put a picture of an Australian producer named Jan Champan, but she is very much alive.

They were supposed to put up picture of Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who is no longer with us.

Despite the blunders, the show was great, and Jimmy Kimmel rocked it. Loved the candy drops, the tourists, everything. Especially the opening of the show.

While Justin Timberlake may not have won Best Song, he killed it with his winning opening number.