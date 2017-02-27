It’s A Green Car And A Pot Of Gold For You This St. Patty’s Day!

February 27, 2017 6:50 AM

It may not be St. Patrick’s day just yet, but K-EARTH 101 is feeling the luck of the Irish, and wants to share it with you! We’re giving away a Green Car and a Pot of Gold!

Be the right caller at 1-800-232-KRTH each weekday at 9:10 AM, 1:10 PM, and 4:10 PM and you could be driving across the rainbow in a brand new, green, Subaru Forester to collect your $10,000 “pot of gold!”

Green Car and a Pot of Gold is brought to you by RENICK SUBARU.  It’s what we do. Get the Subaru you always wanted now during the Subaru A Lot To Love Event.  RENICKSUBARU.COM

Official Rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live