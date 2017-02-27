It’s A Green Car And A Pot Of Gold For You This St. Patty’s Day!

It may not be St. Patrick’s day just yet, but K-EARTH 101 is feeling the luck of the Irish, and wants to share it with you! We’re giving away a Green Car and a Pot of Gold!

Be the right caller at 1-800-232-KRTH each weekday at 9:10 AM, 1:10 PM, and 4:10 PM and you could be driving across the rainbow in a brand new, green, Subaru Forester to collect your $10,000 “pot of gold!”

Green Car and a Pot of Gold is brought to you by RENICK SUBARU. It’s what we do. Get the Subaru you always wanted now during the Subaru A Lot To Love Event. RENICKSUBARU.COM

Official Rules