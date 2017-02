By Madeline Spear

This weekend is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

In honor of the event, Girl Scout troop #17004 stopped by the studio to bring the team some Girl Scout cookies.

Watch Gary, Lisa, and Brandon play a round of “Chubby Bunny” with the Girl Scouts-

Troop #17004 will be out selling cookies on Saturday, March 4th, from 2PM to 4PM at Vons in La Verne on Foothill Blvd.