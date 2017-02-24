Repair Costs For Storm-Battered California Roads Hits $600M

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The bill to repair California’s roadways hammered by floods and rockslides in an onslaught of storms this winter has reached nearly $600 million, more than double what the state budgeted for such emergencies, and the costs are mounting for other badly damaged infrastructure just two months into 2017.

Canyon roads from Malibu to San Juan Capistrano in Orange County had to be closed due to storm-related damage that made them unsafe for traffic. Throughout the Southern California area, heavy rain cracked and undermined asphalt roads, leading to an uptick in road repair requests.

Recent storms buckled a section of highway in the Sierra Nevada between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe, causing the shoulder to collapse. Repairs are estimated at $6.5 million.

Read more at CBSLA.com