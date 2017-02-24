Lisa Loves Showbiz: Judge Judy Plans To Sell The Rights To Her Show

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the highest earning person on television is Judge Judy.

She not only owns her own content, but she brings in a whopping 47 million dollars a year as well. Now, she could be bringing in a lot more.

Clearly it doesn’t say moron on her forehead madam! Whatever you do, don’t pee on her leg and tell her it’s raining outside.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, during the last round of contract negotiations with CBS, she just acquired the rights to her re-runs and now owns 21 seasons of Judge Judy.

Her team is now trying to sell those re-runs for 200 million dollars.

Judy thinks there’s an actual market for them because at 74 years old she will be ready to retire in 2020. She believes that when she does retire, the void of her sassiness will have fans looking for anything Judge Judy.

If you like Judge Judy’s sassiness, then you just might like this show.

All rise for the honorable comedian Doug Benson.

He will be presiding over The High Court show, which hears real small-claim cases all while high on marijuana. That should be high-larious!

The High Court premiers Monday on Comedy Central.