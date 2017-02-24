Lisa Loves Showbiz: Beyonce Announces She Will Not Perform At Coachella

February 24, 2017 10:02 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Beyonce, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

This is not-so-shocking news, but Beyonce has pulled out of Coachella.

Yesterday, the Beyhive was buzzing after news surfaced that Beyonce would not perform at the music festival.

She says she pulled out of the event under doctors orders, but will however, headline Coachella in 2018.

That’s great news for those people going next year, but what about the people this year who purchased tickets to see Beyonce?

Fans are already asking for refunds, which most likely will not happen.

As for people purchasing tickets now, USA Today says the ticket price dropped 12% after the announcement, from an average price of $978.00 to $872.00.

As far as who will replace Queen Bey, we still don’t know, but some obvious choices; Rhianna, Pink, Katie Perry, or The Weekend would work.

Stay tuned….

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live