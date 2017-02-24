Lisa Loves Showbiz: Beyonce Announces She Will Not Perform At Coachella

This is not-so-shocking news, but Beyonce has pulled out of Coachella.

Yesterday, the Beyhive was buzzing after news surfaced that Beyonce would not perform at the music festival.

She says she pulled out of the event under doctors orders, but will however, headline Coachella in 2018.

That’s great news for those people going next year, but what about the people this year who purchased tickets to see Beyonce?

Fans are already asking for refunds, which most likely will not happen.

As for people purchasing tickets now, USA Today says the ticket price dropped 12% after the announcement, from an average price of $978.00 to $872.00.

As far as who will replace Queen Bey, we still don’t know, but some obvious choices; Rhianna, Pink, Katie Perry, or The Weekend would work.

Stay tuned….