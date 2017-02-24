Ask A Los Angeles Expert: Tips On Throwing An Oscars Party

While Hollywood studios, media moguls and starlets prepare to walk the red carpet and attend the most sought-after Oscar parties of the year, millions and millions of fans will be sitting at home watching on TV. What a perfect time to emulate the glitz and glamor (or go totally casual in sweats and T-shirts) and host a gathering at home with your favorite people. Hollywood party planner Brian Worley of YourBASH! has just spot-on tips of the trade to make any at-home party a win.

Brian Worley, co-owner of YourBASH!, is one of Hollywood's most sought after event planners. With over twelve years of event experience, Worley knows just what it takes to make an event red-carpet worthy. From celebrity and high profile weddings, movie premiers and top entertainment network events (House of Cards, FOX Fall launch, Teen Choice Awards), the YourBASH! team brings a unique and stylish touch as well as innovative ideas to each event. No cookie cutter parties. Worley offers expertise tips and his keen sense of style for at-home hosts to this year's Oscar party.



Stick To One Theme Focus on one theme when planning the ultimate Oscar party. Get creative with the rest of the elements. There are eight Best Picture nominations this year, and each has their own identity as far as eras, locations, characters and overall themes — these are all perfect inspirations. Worley suggests staying with the tried and true Oscars theme (gold and black colored paper goods and utensils for example). Iconic movie elements that can be replicated at home include the red carpet and the step and repeat backdrop (this is where many celebs pose for photos). Once guests are inside, the main objective is to have plenty of seating for your guests since the party does revolve around the TV. So, spending a lot of time on décor and color schemes aren’t necessary. Put time and effort into creating a big bang buffet and bar.



Let This Year’s Nominations Inspire A Fun Buffet Spread Build your menu around the eight nominated movies by presenting a creative buffet that can work in some of these ideas: – “Bridge of Spies” – Pretzels and German beer

– “The Big Short” – American sliders and classic apple pie

– “Brooklyn” – Irish corned beef or a beef stew (self-serve from crock pot) served with sautéed cabbage

– -“Mad Max” – Rocky Road brownies served with milk for dessert

– “The Martian” – Since the movie’s “Mark Watney” grew lettuce in outer space, it’s the perfect opportunity to serve a healthy salad. It’s also fun to offer Bomb Pop popsicles or even freeze dried space food.

– “The Revenant” – Bear claws for dessert and elk meat jerky as a snack.

– “The Room” – As the film revolves around the survival of a little boy and his mom, keep the intention light — serve a birthday cake honoring this five-year-old boy.

– “Spotlight” – This Boston-based film lends itself to clam chowder and lobster rolls. If possible, create a menu that is room temperature or can be set out at the beginning of the evening, thus giving the host a chance to also enjoy the party.



A Self-Serve Bar Wins When Worley entertains at home, he makes everything self-serve. This keeps guests happy and allows them to create their own drink for the evening. Also, always provide a lot of options, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, at the bar. Remember to ask someone to pick up ice on the way, it is that one thing that seems to always be forgotten until the last minute. Here are some drink ideas inspired again by the best movie noms to get the party started: – “Bridge of Spies: – German beer

– “Brooklyn” – Guinness beer, Big Apple Martini, Manhattan

– “The Martian” – Tang

– “The Revenant” – Whiskey



Time To Vote It’s fun to play along with the Oscars. The best thing to do is to provide guests a ballot with all the nominations. Give guests the chance to write down their predictions. If the party is up for it, ask guests to contribute $5 to a pot, and at the end of the night, the person with the most accurate predictions can take home the cash. Aside from that, your guests are more interested in watching the Oscars rather than playing games.

