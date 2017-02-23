Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sinead O’Connor Publicly Apologizes To Arsenio Hall Amidst Lawsuit

Sinead O’Connor is sorry for saying Arsenio Hall was a drug dealer for Prince, or at least, she is saying she is sorry!

Some skeptics say she may be apologizing just to avoid a lawsuit.

Back in May, right after Prince died, O’Connor accused Hall of giving the singer drugs.

Not just that, she actually insinuated that he was to blame for Prince’s death.

Right after the accusation, Arsenio filed a 5 million dollar lawsuit against the singer for posting a series of Facebook posts, in which she accused Hall of giving prince drugs.

She wrote,

“Two words for the DEA investigating where Prince got his drugs, Arsenio Hall – AKA Prince’s and Eddie Murphy’s B***h.”

Now, she is taking that back, saying she’s sorry.

Yesterday, O’Connor released a statement saying,

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio Hall to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with prince’s death. I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false and I retract them unequivocally.”

Not for nothing, but before the big apology, O’Connor scoffed at the lawsuit, saying she “looked forward very much to how hilarious it will be watching him try to prove me wrong.”

In light of the apology, Hall’s legal team has dismissed the lawsuit.