California Finally Out Of Extreme Drought

February 23, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: California Drought, Lake Casitas, U.S. Drought Monitor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Golden State is officially out of extreme drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the last time California was not in extreme drought was in Aug. 2013. Portions of the state’s central and southern regions still remain in severe drought.

“Long term lingering hydrologic impacts of the drought still remain in portions of Southern California, although they are continually improving,” the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard said Thursday in a statement.

A year ago, nearly 40 percent of the state was in exceptional drought, the most severe classification of drought.

