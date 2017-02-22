Drink Up Because It’s National Margarita Day!



We can’t be sure who invented the margarita or why, but we can be sure where you can drink the best of them in Los Angeles and across Southern California. Many enjoy a margarita for a regular night out and others like to explore the delicious options on Cinco de Mayo or other holidays like National Margarita Day. Whether you like salt on the rim of your drink or not, we’ve got you covered fort the best Margaritas in L.A. Visit our other list of the Best Margaritas In L.A. for more options.



Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

www.graciasmadreweho.com/ 8905 Melrose AveWest Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 978-2170 Step into the beautifully decorated Gracias Madre restaurant and you’ll be overcome with the terrific setting. Add on delicious vegan Mexican food and a terrific cocktail menu, including margaritas, and you’ll be in heaven. The restaurant offers many margaritas to choose from including house margaritas like the Purista, which comes with tequila reposado, agave, lime, orange bitters, and sweet orange salt on the rim. Other favorites include their premium margaritas like The Maserati made with 123 Tequila Diablito Extra Anejo, The Maybach made with Fuentaseca Reserva, as well as the Bugatti Ballers Only, which is made with Claze Azul Ultra Extra Anejo. Sparkling margaritas are also offered, too! The restaurant offers a huge list of tequila as well, so you can easily build you own margarita.





El Carmen

8138 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 852-1552

www.elcarmenla.com/ 8138 W 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 852-1552 Push through the velvet curtains at the entrance to this Tequila bar in the heart of West Hollywood and discover hundreds of kinds of tequila lining the walls of this bar. Bartenders serve the hipster crowd specialties like their El Perfecto Margarita with Herradura Blanco, Cointreau and their fresh sour mix served on the rocks, their Fresh Fruit Margaritas, as well as their Cilantro Ginger Margarita and the Spicy Margarita, made with a kick of fresh jalapeños. The jukebox, featuring a play list of cool tunes and the black velvet paintings that adorn the walls, are just an added bonus to the Margaritas and great looking crowd.





El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90006

(323) 734-2773

www.elcarmenrestaurant.com/ 1121 S Western AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90006(323) 734-2773 With locations throughout Los Angeles, El Cholo is practically an institution in L.A. Serving terrific Mexican food in an authentic setting, rest assured that their margaritas are just as delicious as their food. In fact, there is a menu dedicated just for margaritas with a variety of options to choose from. From the Gran Tradicional with Cuervo Tradicional, Herradura Silver, and Contreau, to the El Cholo Margarita and the blended and delicious Coconut Margarita, El Cholo is a great place to stop by if you’re looking to sip on a few margaritas.





Mercado

7910 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 944-0947

Multiple Locations

www.mercadorestaurant.com/ 7910 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 944-0947Multiple Locations Mercado has become one of Los Angeles’ stand out Mexican restaurants over the past several years. This can be said partly due to their incredibly tasty Mexican food, but also because of their wide selection of craft cocktails, as well as delicious margaritas. With locations in Santa Monica, West Hollywood and in Hollywood, you won’t find it hard to find this contemporary Mexican eatery. With an inventive mix of food, atmosphere and Mexican tradition, they offer a huge selection of tequila to choose from in your margarita, as well as Mezcal and more. But, if you’re looking for already made margaritas, they have a few that will make you want to keep drinking them. Their “Mercado Margarita” with 100% agave silver tequila, and triple sec is a great option, or choose their “Margarita de Jamaica,” with olmeca reposado tequila, triple sec, fresh hibiscus, and fresh sour. Other options include the “Spicy Cucumber Margarita,” which is a favorite, and includes senda real silver tequila, house jalapeño purée with a chipotle salt rim.





Border Grill

Union Bank Plaza

445 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 486-5171

www.bordergrill.com Union Bank Plaza445 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90071(213) 486-5171 Their Santa Monica outpost is no longer, but don’t fear as there is a great one in downtown LA. Visitors will love everything about this Susan Feniger restaurant. With both Feniger and Chef Mary Sue Milliken as co-chefs, you’ll be in good hands when it comes to both the great Mexican fare and drinks from the cantina bar. They offer plenty of margaritas to choose from, including the “Blanco Margarita,” with tequila blanco, agave nectar and fresh lime, as well as the cadillac margarita, with tequila reposado, grand marnier, agave nectar and fresh lime. Or, opt for two favorites on the menu: the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita, with cucumber and fresh lime, as well as a tasty Pineapple Vanilla Margarita.



Red O

8155 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 655-5009

Multiple Locations

www.redorestaurant.com/ 8155 Melrose AveLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 655-5009Multiple Locations West Hollywood and Santa Monica’s Red O restaurant, which is the brain child of famed celebrity chef Rick Bayless, offers some of the finest Mexican food in the city. With any great Mexican restaurant, you can expect delicious cocktails, too. Aside from tasty cocktails, they offer a great selection of margaritas, including their “Organic Skinny Margarita,” which is served on the rocks and includes Sauza Tres Generaciones Organic Blanco Tequila, fresh lime, organic agave nectar, as well as the favorite “Red O Margarita,” with Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila, JDK & Sons O3 Orange Liqueur, house-made limonada, a “Alacran Margarita,” with Sauza Hornitos Reposado, VeeV Açaí Spirit, JDK & Sons O3 Orange, house-made limonada, and serrano chile syrup, as well as many others. You can rest assured that this beautifully designed restaurant is perfect to grab margaritas along with great Mexican fare.





El Compadre

7408 West Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 874-7924

www.elcompadrerestaurant.com/ 7408 West Sunset BoulevardHollywood, CA 90046(323) 874-7924 In the heart of Hollywood, this rocker hangout is home of the famous Flaming Margarita . Potent and dazzling, the blue flame is a conversation stopper. The menu here is also top notch, with cuisine from several regions in Mexico including a variety of vegetarian options. Find everything from tacos, burritos and fajitas to tamales and more.





Solita Tacos & Margaritas

7631 Edinger Ave

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 894-2792

www.solitatacos.com/ 7631 Edinger AveHuntington Beach, CA 92647(714) 894-2792 Huntington Beach’s Solita Tacos & Margaritas is a small neighborhood Mexican restaurant offering delicious food inspired by travels through Baja California and Mexico. Along with an all day menu, including tasty tacos, quesadilla’s, burritos and more, they offer some of the best margaritas around. From the house margarita, served with 100% blue agave tequila blanco, house made sweet & sour, and orange juice on the rocks, to their solita skinny margarita with fresh lime, agave and nectar, and their watermelon margarita, there’s plenty to choose here. They also offer a tasty frozen margarita, which is their legendary premium cocktail that is 12 ounces and filled with fresh lime juice, triple sec and 100% blue agave tequila blanco. The margarita options don’t stop there though. The Huntington Beach restaurant offers even more to choose from to sip on with their great food options.





El Coyote

7312 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-2255

www.elcoyotecafe.com/ 7312 Beverly BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-2255 You won’t find the glitz and glam that other Mexican restaurants might offer here, but at El Coyote’s landmark location, you can be sure you’ll get some of the most traditional fare and margaritas in Los Angeles. Serving Los Angeles since 1931, it’s still one of the most frequented restaurants in the city. With a decor that can best be described as quirky and colorful, they offer a wide variety of margaritas, including a cadillac margarita, the Ultimate Margarita, with Herradura Silver and Cointreau, as well as the Blended Fruit Margarita. Others are offered as well, so there’s something for everyone here. Make sure to stop by on Monday’s though, as you’ll get big discounts all day long on all margaritas.





Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423-3912

(818) 788-4868

www.casavega.com 13301 Ventura BoulevardSherman Oaks, CA 91423-3912(818) 788-4868 If it’s one thing that Casa Vegas is known for, it’s delicious Mexican fare and tasty margaritas. You’ll likely spot a celebrity or two huddled in the corner and sipping oversized strawberry blended margaritas at this bar, a kitschy, 70s throwback and icon in the San Fernando Valley. The menu boasts recipes that have been passed down through several generations of the Vega family. This Sherman Oaks Mexican outpost offers a variety of margaritas to choose from to go along with their delicious fare, including the Casa Vega Margarita with Ray Vega’s award winning classic recipe, a cucumber margarita with fresh lime juice and muddled cucumber, the Skinny Margarita with Partida tequila, fresh lime and agave nectar, and an Organic Margarita with Sauza Tres Generaciones “Plata” Organic Tequila, fresh lime, and agave nectar. Make sure to not miss out on their Blood Orange Margarita, too!





Cabo Cantina

Multiple Locations

www.cabocantina.com Multiple Locations With several locations throughout greater Los Angeles including Venice Beach, Culver City and Balboa in New Port, the sports bar can be a whole lot of crazy fun. Sip on margaritas like their Rosa Rita strawberry margarita, their Mazatlan watermleon margarita with Jose Cuervo tequila, watermelon liqueur, triple sec and a splash of fresh lime juice, as well as a cucumber margarita, a mango margarita and many more.





Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-5300

www.pettycashtaqueria.com 7360 Beverly BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 933-5300 West Hollywood’s Petty Cash Taqueria offers some of the finest Mexican food in the city, and with that, comes great specialty cocktails like their margaritas. Stop by, dine on their tacos, and other bites, and sip on their Petty Cash Margarita with your choice of tequila or mezcal, lime, and citrus spiked agave curacao.



