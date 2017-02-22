Lisa Loves Showbiz: Oscar Nominees Will Now Receive An ‘Everyone Wins’ Gift Bag

Whatever you do, don’t call it an Oscar gift bag.

It’s now referred to as the ‘Everyone Wins’ nominee swag bag, and is not affiliated with the Academy Awards, nor will everyone get one.

The bags are only given to the 25 actors and directors nominated.

That breaks down to the twenty actors, four categories, five in each, plus five directors.

They will all get the swag bag, which they say is worth over 100,000 dollars.

It includes a six day Hawaiian vacation, a three day Lake Como getaway, a ten year supply of make-up, a Golden Door Spa retreat, naturally non-browning and non-GMO project verified opal apples.

They will also receive;

Advanced dual-layer pillows from Casper

A private use of a mansion for three days at the Lost Coast Ranch in Northern California

A BANGARANG box filled with inspirational quotes

A personal in-house sommelier and a personalized hands-only CPR training and CPR anytime kit from the American Heart Association

Underarm sweat patches

A pelvic floor exercise tracker

Cellulite massage mats

Crayons

But those perks come with a price, the items in the gift bags are eligible to be taxed.