Lisa Loves Showbiz: A ‘Happy Days’ Revival Could Be Coming To Netflix

Netflix has brought back old hit comedy shows including, Arrested Development, Full House, Gilmore Girls, and One Day At A Time. So why not Happy Days?

Apparently, these days could be ours again, says Ted McGinley. If he has it his way, Happy Days will be brought back.

McGinley played basketball coach, Roger Phillips, and says the show is due for a comeback, although there are some cast members we’ve lost.

Tom Bosley, Mr. C, is no longer here, and Al Delvecchio, played by Al Molinaro, is also gone. Mrs. C, or Marion Ross, is getting up there in age, but we have The Fonz, Ralph Malph, Postie, Chachi, and Joannie all still here and available.

Who wouldn’t want to see Henry Winkler return as Arthur Fonzarelli?

The series started in 1974 and ended in 1984.

McGinley even has a plot line in mind. He says why not have Fonzie’s kids be educated and on top of the heap, while the rest of the gang’s kids are not so good.

In fact, they now own the auto repair shop, repairing cars like The Fonz did.

Either way, there’s no word from Netflix just yet.

We did however get word from the set of Empire.

Demi Moore is joining the cast as a mysterious nurse, who will mess with the Lyon family.

Moore joins the cast for the finale of season 3, and returns for a reoccurring role in season 4.

It’s not just Demi joining the cast, but her daughter, Rumor, is also on board to guest star for season 3, airing March 22nd.