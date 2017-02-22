Lakers Fire Kupchak, Put Magic In Charge Of Basketball Operations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Magic Johnson is leading the Los Angeles Lakers again after a major shake-up of the struggling franchise’s front office.

The Lakers on Tuesday fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and named Magic Johnson president of basketball operations days before the NBA trade deadline.

Magic replaces co-owner Jim Buss, who will no longer serve as Lakers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Jim Buss retains his ownership stake in the team, but Jeanie Buss has final say under the structure set up by their late father, Jerry Buss.

She used it to chart a new course for the Lakers, who are mired in the worst four-year stretch in the 16-time NBA champion franchise’s glorious history.

