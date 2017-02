LA County Registrar-Recorder and County Clerk Dean Logan called in to talk with Gary Bryan about the upcoming March 7th Election and how to make sure you’re registered to vote in time to participate.

Your participation is very important. Registration is quick and convenient. You can register to vote online in less than 2 minutes at www.LAVote.net. Make Your Mark and Register to Vote today!

Listen to our complete interview with Dean Logan below: