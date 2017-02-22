Cold Weather Alert Issued For Mountains, Valleys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A cold weather alert has been issued for the mountains and Santa Clarita and Antelope valley areas of Los Angeles County.

The Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the mountains effective through Sunday, for the Antelope Valley through Saturday, and for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday and Friday.

#HealthAlert: Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of #LACounty. Protect yourself from the cold. Locations & dates: https://t.co/7Dt1Ufz2vz — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 21, 2017

Health officials said wind chill temperatures in those areas could dip to 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Health officials urged residents to dress in layers, wear hats and gloves, bring pets indoors at night, and never use stoves, barbecues and ovens for heat.

