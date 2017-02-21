Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor Meets The Parents During Hometown Visits

Well, this week’s episode of The Bachelor started right off, with Nick handing out four roses, one for each girl left.

He did this to avoid yet another rose ceremony, but we already know Rachel doesn’t get another rose. Last week ABC announced that she will be the new Bachelorette, making her home town date a mute-point.

First up was Raven. She took Nick home to Arkansas and admits she’s hooked and in love.

If we didn’t already know, Rachel is out. Yet, her home town date led us to believe she was a front runner, and was going to make it to the end.

It was Corrine’s home town visit to Miami that we were waiting for. She had a day of shopping planned for her and Nick.

That shopping spree cost her three thousand dollars and she didn’t mind at all. Corrine professed her love before it was time to meet the family, including the famous nanny, Rachael.

Corrine’s dad was a little concerned, so they had a chat about the new relationship.

While that is going on, the nanny was grilling Nick. Next, it was dad’s turn to grill Nick, while Mom broke it to Corrine this is just fantasy.

The last home date was Vanessa in Montreal, Canada. Since her mom and dad are divorced, Nick met both sides of the family.

Sadly, neither side was keen on Nick, and at the end of the night, neither was Vanessa.

Unlike Corrine, who thinks she has this in the bag.

As they all get ready to head to New York for the rose ceremony, they left us with cliffhanger.

Remember Bachelorette, Andy Dorfman, from 2014, the one who picked Josh over Nick? Well, she’s back.

They left us with her knocking at the door, and Nick in shock.

Question is, is she there to win Nick back, or to give him advise?

Or, is she just there for some good PR for her upcoming book, Single State Of Mind, not due out until next year.