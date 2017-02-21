Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Roxanne" by Police

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Angelina Jolie Finally Speaks Out About Divorce From Brad Pitt

February 21, 2017 11:58 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

For the first time, George Clooney has finally commented on the news that he and his wife Amal are expecting twins.

The boy and girl are due in June, and over the weekend, Clooney sat down with a French TV show to gush about the upcoming births.

During the interview, Clooney couldn’t stop smiling when asked about the news.

He told the interviewer,

We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure. We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open.”

Also speaking out about family is Angelina Jolie.

For the first time since her split from Brad Pitt, Angie is talking.

She is in Cambodia for the world premiere of her new film, First They Killed My Father, which is about the genocide in that country.

She calls it a “thank you” to the country where her son Maddox was born.

She spoke to Good Morning America’s, George Stephanopoulos, this morning about the movie and her family, and how they are coping after Jolie’s very public divorce.

Stephanopoulos asks her about them eating bugs, and how her family is healthier now.

Jolie says they will always be family, and a stronger version once this is over.

First They Killed My Father will be on Netflix later this year.

