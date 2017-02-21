‘American Horror Story’ Hotel Up For Historic-Cultural Monument Status

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A downtown Los Angeles hotel that inspired a season of “American Horror Story” is being considered for historic-cultural monument status.

The application for historic status for the Hotel Cecil, which has a reputation as being the site for murders, suicide and macabre mystery, was approved in December.

The Cultural Heritage Commission said it was a representative example of the early 20th century American hotel industry and that its designer, Loy L. Smith, was an important architect of his time.

The Planning and Land Use Management Committee will decide Tuesday if it wants to recommend approving the application, which will then be forwarded to the full City Council for a vote.

