By Madeline Spear

Ice Cube called in this morning to talk to his new film, Fist Fight, with Charlie Day.

The crew talked with the N.W.A member about his title as the “President of Raider Nation” and how he felt about the team not coming to Los Angeles.

We also got an inside scoop on the origins of the popular phrase, “Bye Felicia,” from the Friday star.

Listen to the full interview here-