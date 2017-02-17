Lisa Loves Showbiz: Nicole Kidman And Lenny Kravitz Were Secretly Engaged

Who Knew!

When Nicole Kidman met co-star Zoe Kravitz, on the set of her new HBO mini-series Big Little Lies, the two had a special connection.

Turns out, many years go, Nicole Kidman was engaged to Zoe’s dad, rock star Lenny Kravitz.

In a new interview, Kidman reveals that the two dated back in 2003 and were engaged after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Previously, she had hinted that she was engaged to someone before marrying Keith Urban, only saying it didn’t happen because “We weren’t ready.”

Kidman met Kravitz when she rented his Manhattan apartment in the summer of 2003.

They had a summer romance, but split up by December, after spending Thanksgiving together at his Miami home.

Kidman says at the end of the day, her attitude toward commitment and matrimony is “I get engaged and I get married that’s my thing.”

Big Little Lies debuts on HBO this Sunday, and stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley.